LAHORE

A councillor of PTI was killed by her brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in the Shahdra police limits on Saturday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified Perveen, a resident of Farrukhabad. Police said the accused Gulzar’s wife was living with her sister Perveen after developing differences with her husband. Gulzar had nurtured a grudge against Perveen as well.

On the day of the incident, he approached his sister-in-law at her home along with his accomplices and opened firing. As a result, the victim died on the spot.

The accused persons fled the scene. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidences. Further investigations are underway.

Man strangles friend: A man killed his 21-year-old friend over a petty issue in the Mozang police limits on Saturday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and arrested the accused identified as Adnan.

The victim was identified as Ali Raza. On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words over a petty issue. Adnan got furious and strangled Ali Raza. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidences. Further investigations are underway.

Train kills man: A 20-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding train in the Garhi Shahu police limits on Saturday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Ibrahim. He was returning home from a seminary. As he was crossing railway lines, a train approached him. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

Man kills ‘son’: A three-year-old boy, who was recovered dead from a drain in Khokhar Town, Badami Bagh, has been identified as Danish.

Sources said the victim was killed by his father. Police have registered a case against the father of the victim and his two accomplices.

The complainant, Shumaila, told before police that the accused had suspicion that the boy was an illegitimate child. Police have yet to arrest the accused.

