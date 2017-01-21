LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif reviewed different aspects of the project “LCD smart boards in schools”, here Friday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the project was aimed at educating students and training teachers through the use of smart board LCDs as the government was well-aware of the incredible effects of modern technology on augmenting education sector.

Keeping in view the role of technology in education we have started LCD smart boards in remote areas of Southern Punjab and Danish schools back in 2011 which are yielding positive results, he said. Sharing the details of the LCD Smart Board Project, the CM said that innovation of introducing smart boards in schools would not only help in refining education standards but also in improving teaching skills and they would introduce this system in all schools gradually in order to equip their students with latest technology.

He pledged that he would provide every needful resource to provide latest education to students. He said smart board teaching system would not only facilitate students but ready to lend a hand for capacity building of teachers as well.

He said proudly that with revolutionary steps, the Punjab government helped students to get their due rights and spread education to every nook and corner of the province. He said the suggestions from British experts in this regard would be considered and a detailed policy for its implementation would be devised soon.

The British experts while assuring their unconditional support for project applauded the chief minister and said his efforts for promotion of quality education for all were highly remarkable as education sector was flourishing well under his dynamic leadership and education standard had improved in the province.

