Islamabad

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson here on Friday presented 147 recently returned Australia Award scholars with achievement certificates.

Australia Awards are offered by the Australian government to equip upcoming generations with the skills and knowledge they need to shape successful, inclusive and sustainable economic and social development. Certificates were awarded to 107 Masters graduates and 40 short course graduates in the areas of education, public health, governance, mining, water resource management, agriculture, rural development, agri-business and entrepreneurship.

“Education is an important connection between our two countries and peoples; I’m encouraged by the growing number of Pakistanis who make Australian educational institutions their first choice for their professional development,” High Commissioner Adamson said.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) welcomed Australia’s support to Pakistan’s development through the Australia Awards program.

"Australia is providing opportunities to Pakistani professionals through these awards. Australia and Pakistan are cooperating in the education sector and we look forward to developing a mechanism that ensures an increase in collaborative initiatives taken by institutes in both countries," Dr Mukhtar said.

Australia awards are a central pillar of the Australian Government’s longstanding development assistance partnership with Pakistan. The returned scholars will join an active and engaged network of Australian alumni in Pakistan, as well as regional and global alumni communities.

