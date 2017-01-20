SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday he had no security fears as Russia’s second biggest city Saint Petersburg unveiled its Euro 2020 host city logo.

Saint Petersburg is one of 13 European cities that will stage matches for the continental tournament with the logo representing the city’s iconic Palatial Bridge and the championship trophy.

“I’m sure that Saint Petersburg will be a great organiser,” said Slovenian Ceferin, who took over the UEFA helm in September, and had visited Russia for the first time after his election.

“I’m sure that there will be friendship and there will not be any problems with security.”

Russian Football Union (RFU) president Vitaly Mutko added that the city would gain useful experience from hosting this year’s Confederation Cup and World Cup in 2018.

The city’s futuristic 67,800-seater arena — which was finished last month — will stage three group matches and a quarter-final.

The semi-finals and the final of the 2020 European championship will take place at Wembley stadium in London, England.

