No construction

This is to bring the attention of the concerned authorities to an important matter. The CDA hasn’t started construction work in the E-12 sector despite the lapse of 27 years. The residential sector was launched in 1989 and no work has been done to date. This shows the casual attitude of CDA authorities. When the scheme was launched, CDA authorities awarded land to a large number of people, but the delay in the construction has deprived the people to live comfortably in their houses. Considering the time period since the launch of the scheme, it makes sense that there are a few land owners who have left the world.

The CDA is developing one sector after the other while ignoring the old undeveloped Sector E-12. The higher authorities are requested to take an immediate action and let the people exercise their right to build a home on the land. A lot of people are living in rented houses. In today’s highly-inflated economy, paying rent is a Hercules task. The authorities should look into the matter at the earliest and take appropriate measures to begin the construction in the sector.

Sheikh Shahzad

Rawalpindi

