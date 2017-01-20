Print Story
A country sans jobs
January 20, 2017
Lack of job opportunities has increased the rate of unemployment in the country. This has frustrated the people. Educated people are struggling hard to find a suitable job, but to no avail. A lot of the country’s talented people have left the country in order to seek better job opportunities.
Unemployment contributes to the country’s already unabated poverty. It is time the government and civil society joined hands to resolve this issue at the earliest.
Mariam Ejaz
Rawalpindi