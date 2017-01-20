KARAK: Women staged protest outside the office of Deputy Commissioner against low gas pressure and load-shedding.

Led by lady councillor Gulab Jana, the protesters from Old Bazaar claimed that they were using firewood for cooking. They also chanted slogans against the SNGPL and district administration for their failure in resolving the problem.

The protesting women said that three days back DC Karak and officers of SNGPL promised that the gas pressure would be increased but they did not honour their promise.

The women said that they were forced to bring firewood from the nearby hills on their heads and said that they would not tolerate the lame excuses of the district administration and SNGPL anymore.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Anwarul Haq negotiated with the women and assured them that their problem would be resolved. The women set a three-day deadline for the acceptance of their demand and claimed that after the deadline they would block the Indus Highway.

