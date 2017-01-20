Islamabad

A seminar titled ‘The Social Impacts of Climate Change on Pakistani Society’ was organised by National Council of Social Welfare, here on Thursday, says a press release.

Chairman of National Council of Social Welfare Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, chaired the seminar while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzaal, director, Pakistan Meteorological Department was the chief guest.

Representative of Civil Society, NGOs, students, and officials of CAD&D attended the seminar. In his presidential address, Dr. Shafiq said that it is very necessary to spread awareness among the people in order to prevent the deteriorating condition of the climate. It is adversely affecting the lives of people. The current government has taken several steps in order to minimize the consequences of climate change. Pakistan is rated at 10th number. among the most prone countries affected by Climate Change.

The consecutive devastating floods, earthquakes, droughts, decrease in the production of yields of crops, increasing duration of summer season and Green House Gases are the effects of Climate Change. Deforestation, smoke of industries and automobile vehicles has increased damage to climate excessively.

Other speakers, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzaal, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department and Prof. Dr. M. Irfan, of International Islamic University said that millions of Pakistani are compelled to migrate due to climate change. The climate and water resources are affecting adversely.

