ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday gave its consent for increasing the Government of Pakistan's guarantee limit for Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) by Rs10.5 billion — from Rs151 billion to Rs161.5 billion, a statement said.

