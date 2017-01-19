Print Story
Pak Army ready to face any threat: Gen Bajwa
AJK president calls on COAS
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is fully prepared and capable of responding to all types of threats.
According to Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was talking to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who called on him here on Wednesday.
Security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and other matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.
The prime minister of AJK thanked the army chief for Pakistan Army’s contribution towards security and development in the territory, particularly in the field of education, health and communication infrastructure.