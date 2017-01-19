KARACHI: International striker Mohammad Rasool’s late goal enabled hot favourites K-Electric overcome Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) 2-1 in their opener of the NBP President’s Cup Football tournament here at the KPT Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Chitral-born Rasool converted a penalty in the 85th minute to gift the last Premier League’s winners three crucial points in the 12-team event.

International Shakir Lashari had put PIA ahead in the 58th minute. Pakistan’s professional forward Kaleemullah, however, levelled it for K-Electric in the 72nd minute through a solid movement involving former Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Essa who went onto the field in the second half.

The mercurial forward Kaleem, who plays in the United Soccer League (USL) in USA, has recently joined K-Electric for a brief stint.

Both sides played attacking game in the first-half but failed to get onto the scoresheet.

K-Electric’s playing coach Mohammad Essa said PIA gave them tough time. “PIA played really well,” Essa told ‘The News’.

“It was the first game and the players will settle down as the time progresses. When we conceded the first goal, I opted to go in and was part of the movement through which Kaleem scored an equaliser for us,” he added.

Meanwhile in the other game of the day, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), who play in the second-tier league, overwhelmed top league’s side Navy 2-0 with Mohammad Lal scoring the brace in the 21st and 27th minutes.

Former Pakistan’s coach Tariq Lutfi is coaching SSGC who have recruited some highly-talented international players during the last couple of years.

