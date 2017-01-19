KARACHI: Pakistan Under-16 cricket team recorded a close four-run triumph against Australia in their third match and sealed the three-match T20 series 3-0 on Wednesday at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai.

Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for 136 runs in 18.5 overs. Wicket-keeper batsman Ruhail Nazir struck 57 off 47 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six. Zainbin Farooq contributed 36 off 23 balls with the help of two sixes and as many boundaries. Connor Sully bowled lethally and captured four wickets for only eight runs.

Australian colts fell short of only four runs, scoring 132-8 in the allotted 20 overs. Oliver Davies top-scored for the side with 33 runs. Mohammad Taha picked four wickets for 26 runs.

