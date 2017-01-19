NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Wednesday that the slogan of change of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a political ploy to reach the corridors of power.

Speaking to party workers here, the nationalist politician said that the PTI chief Imran Khan had deceived the people in the name of bringing about a change. “The PTI hoodwinked the people by raising the slogan of change to enter into the corridors of power,” he added.

He urged the people to take revenge on the PTI in the 2018 general election by not voting for the party to teach Imran Khan a lesson. Mian Iftikhar stressed the need for reviewing the country’s foreign and internal policies and normalisation of relations with neighbouring countries, particularly Afghanistan. “There is serious threat of the start of a new war in the Pakhtuns dominant areas if the government did not review the foreign and internal policies and improve relations with neighbours,” he feared.

He wondered that Pakistan, Russia and China had held a trilateral talk session on the deteriorating security situation and the increased activities of extremist groups like the Islamic State in the war-torn country of Afghanistan but did not invite representatives of the Afghan government to the meeting.

0



0







PTI’s slogan of change a ploy to grab power: Mian Iftikhar was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180185-PTIs-slogan-of-change-a-ploy-to-grab-power-Mian-Iftikhar/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PTI’s slogan of change a ploy to grab power: Mian Iftikhar" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180185-PTIs-slogan-of-change-a-ploy-to-grab-power-Mian-Iftikhar.