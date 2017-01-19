Rawalpindi

Pakistan is the cradle of Gandhara Buddhist Civilizations and there are numerous holy places in Pakistan which are of the great value for Buddhist people.

This was said by Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, managing director, PTDC during a visit of Thai Buddhist Monks to Khewra Salt Mines, who are visiting Pakistan on invitation of PTDC MD through Embassy of Thailand in Islamabad. The group comprises seven monks headed by Ambassador for Thailand in Islamabad Suchart Liengsaengthong visited Khewra Salt Mines on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion Ch. Ghafoor told that after restoration of peace and betterment of law & order situation in the country, the Thai tourist flow is once again showing a remarkable increase over the previous two years. The significance of Buddhist civilization remains in Pakistan for Thai people can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of proper publicity. He added that above 33 million tourists visit Thailand every year and we are ready to learn from their experience by adopting the strategies of Thailand tourism industry. Soon we will translate our tourism publications in Thai language for distribution among Thai tourists. We request Thai government to hold food festivals and also arrange tourism & hospitality training programmes for Pakistani nationals.

The ambassador said that he was surprised to learn that in addition to Buddhist remains, Pakistan has uncountable tourism treasure and Khewra salt mine is one of the living proof. Thailand government will provide assistance for restoration/maintenance of Ghandhara archaeological sites in Taxila and Swat. He assured that embassy will provide maximum projection of these valuable touristic assets of Pakistan in Thailand and also publicize the safe, secure and tourist friendly image of the country to attract more tourist groups for Thailand to visit Pakistan. The ambassador requested the PTDC managing director to arrange display of the Buddha relics in temples/monasteries to attract thousands of Thai Buddhists to the Gandhara civilization lies in Taxila. The MD PTDC said that the Buddhists conference will be arranged to invite the Buddhist scholars and tour operators to attend the conference.

