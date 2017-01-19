LAHORE

The Department of Ophthalmology, Lahore General Hospital, has started, the first time in Pakistan, the treatment of blindness by adopting modern technique of change of cornea in a successful manner.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, this type of first operation was carried out successfully by restoring the vision of a 12-year Alishba, a class five student. The parents and relatives of Alishba has expressed their gratitude to Prof Dr Abdul Hayye, the head of surgeons team and PGMI/LGH Principal Prof Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab who bore all the expanses of this successful operation. This type of operation, called DSEK in medical language, had been conducted first time in Pakistan successfully by Prof Abdul Hayye, in charge unit II of Eye Department, LGH. Alishba, whose cornea has been changed, is daughter of Habib Ahmed, a resident of Kot Abdul Malik.

The doctors of the department themselves contributed the amount for buying cornea from Sri Lanka, preparation of cornea from FEMTO laser and expenses of operation. Prof Abdul Hayye said that it was a modern way of treatment which would help remove cornea related complications giving back the blessing of visibility to many patients in Pakistan. He said, "It is matter of pride for us that LGH has taken initiative in Pakistan to start this type of operations."

The PGMI principal congratulated Prof Abdul Hayye and his staff on carrying out successful operation.

