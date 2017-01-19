LAHORE

Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said that it has been decided in principle by the government not to extend duration of military courts, and parliamentary negotiations in this regard are nothing but eyewash.

According to a press on Wednesday, addressing a delegation of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) ulema by phone, he said the countries facing terrorism had enacted special anti-terror laws and set up courts but Pakistan that was the worst terror-hit country, the laws and measures were a matter of dispute..

Dr Qadri said that the Qazi Essa Commission report was an eye-opener and the masses could no longer be fooled on one pretext or the other.

He said the people knew that Operation Zarb-i-Azb, National Action Plan, military courts and eradication of terror had never been a priority of the present rulers, adding they were least concerned about the killings of more Pakistanis in terror attacks. He said the Qazi Essa report had not been taken seriously and instead of taking action on it, the commission head was threatened.

He said the nation would pay the price if no action against supporters of terror was taken and feared that the sacrifices made by armed forces and the masses might go waste if the present policies of rulers continued.

He said the important point in the Qazi Essa report was the absence of a narrative against terror.

He said the rulers should be held accountable for non-implementation of the National Action Plan in its true sense.

He said the apex court had also pointed out a nexus between terror, corruption and those calling the shots.

He said the Tehreek Minhajul Quran had given a narrative on terror which consisted of 25 books by fulfilling its obligations but it was an irony that those in power were not taking any guidance from it.

