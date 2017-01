LAHORE

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Wednesday terminated services of an employee of the technical branch due to his constant absence from work.

According to a press release, ETPB Chairman Siddiq-ul-Farooq terminated services of Sub-Engineer Ammas Shafique due to his constant absence and going abroad without getting required permission. He failed to satisfy the committee over his show-cause notice.

