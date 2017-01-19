Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Muhammad Karmune along with the Honorary Consul General of Morocco, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, called on Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar at his office on Wednesday. Akhtar informed the dignitaries about various development schemes in Karachi. He said the megalopolis held much importance in this region due to having an international airport and ports. The ambassador of Morocco expressed good wishes for the city development plans. They maintained that Karachi and Morocco’s capital city Rabat should be declared twin cities.

0



0







Moroccan ambassador meets mayor was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180123-Moroccan-ambassador-meets-mayor/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Moroccan ambassador meets mayor" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180123-Moroccan-ambassador-meets-mayor.