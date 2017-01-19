Print Story
Moroccan ambassador meets mayor
Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Muhammad Karmune along with the Honorary Consul General of Morocco, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, called on Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar at his office on Wednesday. Akhtar informed the dignitaries about various development schemes in Karachi. He said the megalopolis held much importance in this region due to having an international airport and ports. The ambassador of Morocco expressed good wishes for the city development plans. They maintained that Karachi and Morocco’s capital city Rabat should be declared twin cities.