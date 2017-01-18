PML-N leaders say Imran changes colours faster than chameleon

Insist that PM has not sought any immunity in SC

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leaders on Tuesday said the PTI chief Imran Khan changes colours “faster than a chameleon” and predicted that Nawaz Sharif would remain the prime minister even after general elections of 2018.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said Imran Khan is losing his credibility in politics by telling lies and using unparliamentary language against politicians. “Imran is trying to put pressure on the courts and other government departments but at the end he will submit an apology, as he has submitted in the Election Commission,” he added.

Saad Rafique said articles 62, 63 should be implemented on the PTI chief, as he has violated the written agreements. He said Imran is only putting allegations against the Sharif family but he has failed to submit evidence in the Supreme Court.

“Imran is only doing politics over the Panama issue and preparing himself for the general elections 2018, but now he should speak the truth,” he said and added that the PTI chief was using abusive language against parliament but now they are again sitting on their seats.

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif said the PTI submitted the case in the SC on the basis of news items and some information on the internet and now the decision of this case would come very soon.

He said Imran Khan wants to remain alive in the media that’s why he is playing different blame games. “The PTI submitted the case in the SC over money laundering and now they are only talking about the speech of the prime minister,” he added.

Khawaja Asif said now people know the dirty politics of Imran Khan and after the decision of SC over Panama case, the politics of Imran Khan would be no more.

Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister has not sought any immunity from the apex court. She said the prime minister did not challenge the maintainability of the petitions and rather prayed the court to hear the case. She said speeches of the prime minister are part of the Supreme Court record. She said Imran Khan is only lying to the nation and he has failed to produce any evidence.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said the PTI leaders were not ready to sit in parliament and were calling it fake, but now they are again sitting in the same place.

He said that when the prime minister himself requests the court to look into the Panama case, then why will he talk about immunity. He said the prime minster wants a decision on facts and he has already said he will accept the decision of the Supreme Court.

“Imran should stop telling lies on media otherwise he will have to submit an apology in the Supreme Court,” he suggested.

MNA Danyal Aziz said Imran Khan hurls allegations but he does not have any evidence to present in the court.

He said Imran Khan had already submitted an apology in the foreign funding case in the ECP. "Very soon he will submit an apology in the SC," he said.

He added that in the case it was important to include the Article 62 and also Article 19 of the Constitution.

Spokesperson to the prime minister Dr Musadiq Malik said it was stated in the media that the prime minister sought immunity under Article 248 of the Constitution which was not true.

He said no petition was filed in the Supreme Court to seek any kind of immunity. He said the legal team of the prime minister also did not raise the issue of maintainability of case.

He said according to law, a person who levels allegations also brings evidence except in the law of National Accountability Bureau. He also categorically stated that there was not misstatement or contradiction in the statements of the prime minister.

