‘Govt’s focus on development only, health, education ignored’

Jang Economic Session

LAHORE: Economic priorities of the government are visible with the focus on infrastructure development which is paving the way for growth and ignoring the health and education sectors.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on ‘Government Economic Performance – Claims and Realties’. The panellists were Prof Musarrat Abid, Abdul Basit, Haider Zaman Qureshi, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Rozi Rizvi, and Aftab Ahmed Vohra while hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Prof Musarrat Abid said that comprehensive reforms were required, including improving the governance, accountability, eradication of corruption for economic growth while current situation was not appreciating and people were facing numerous issues. She said CPEC project could bring about a revolution in economy which would improve infrastructure, besides creating opportunities for Balochistan development. She called for reducing dependence on foreign debt and introducing reforms in taxation to expand tax base and equitable taxation system.

Abdul Basit said economic performance of the government was far better than successors. Foreign exchange reserves are more than double per capita income increase and balance of payment improved due to which big countries were interested in investing in CPEC project, he said. The government has given Rs180 billion relief package to big industries but it should be expanded to smaller industries too. He called for completion of IP gas pipelines at any cost while motorways, metro buses and orange line projects are success stories of the government. He called for improving the energy sector, end the tariff discrimination among provinces. He suggested reducing cost of production and looking new markets for Pakistani products.

Haider Zaman Qureshi said that all sectors were adversely performed in current government. He said the government failed to fulfill its first 100 days promises due to which poverty and unemployment were growing alarmingly. He said downfall in tax revenue and exports were showing government poor performance besides decline in foreign direct investment, and taxpayers.

Ghulam Mohiuddin said that economic policies of the government were not friendly. He said electricity tariff had increased to Rs18 per unit despite power outages. He said no measures were made on health and education sectors while public issues were growing due to poverty, unemployment and non-availability of basic civic facilities.

Rozi Rizvi said that if spending on education could be increased instead of infrastructure then future could be safe. She said provision of quality education and health facilities was state responsibility due to which priorities should be revisited.

Aftab Ahmed Vohra said that establishing the road network between the cities would improve connectivity which will give positive results while equal quality health and education facilities should be ensured at every level. He said CPEC was a game changer but for maximum benefits local suppliers and investors should be given facilities and opportunities besides Chinese workers.

He called for using Pakistani labour in CPEC and said education at every level was crucial for eradication of extremism, discouraging the crime to save the future of country. He suggested for revisiting the agriculture and industrial policies to make exports competitive in the international markets.

