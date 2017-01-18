DIR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the dissolution of the Tehsil Council Warai in Upper Dir district after election for the slot of tehsil nazim and naib nazim ended in a tie for the third consecutive time.

The ECP ordered fresh election for the seat of the tehsil councillor.

The election for the slot of tehsil nazim and naib nazim ended in a tie for the third time on 6 December 2016. Earlier, the election ended in a tie for the first time on 30 August 2015. Afterwards the election again ended in tie for the second time on 13 September.

