NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Tuesday urged the federal government to take action against all the terrorists without any distinction for good and bad Taliban.

Speaking to party workers here, he said that selective operations against selected groups would not yield the desired results and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

“Military operation in just North Waziristan would not solve the problem. Across-the-board action against the

militants and banned

organisations in Punjab and whole country should be carried out to eliminate the menace once and for all,” he added.

The nationalist politician said that the majority of the proscribed organisations were active in Punjab province but no action was carried out against such organisations so far.

He said that National Action Plan was for the entire country and not a single province or particular place, urging the government to implement the 20-point plan in letter and spirit.

Mian Iftikhar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had no interest in the development and welfare of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Imran Khan did not want to annoy the people of Punjab province and thus was silent on the discrimination being meted out to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Pervez

Khattak had failed to present the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa case in the National Finance

Commission (NFC) award and to secure any mega project

for the province in the

multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan economic Corridor project.

0



0







ANP for even-handed action against all terrorists was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179961-ANP-for-even-handed-action-against-all-terrorists/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ANP for even-handed action against all terrorists" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179961-ANP-for-even-handed-action-against-all-terrorists.