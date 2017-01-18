Health insurance plan to be expanded: Shahbaz

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here Tuesday which decided to expand the scope of Prime Minister's National Health Insurance Programme to all the districts of the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said National Health Insurance Programme of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is an excellent step for providing treatment to less-privileged segments of society and this programme will be speedily implemented in Punjab.

He said quality treatment facilities were being provided to resourceless persons through this programme; therefore, a final plan should be presented with regard to expanding the scope of this programme to all the districts of the province. He said the only hapless families should benefit from the fruits of this programme in the real sense.

Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government would provide all-out resources for forwarding National Health Insurance Programme speedily. Secretary Specialised Health and Medical Education gave a briefing regarding Prime Minister National Health Insurance Programme.

SAAF PANI: Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here to review strategy regarding the provision of potable water in the light of the recommendations put forward at the two-day international seminar on clean drinking water.

The meeting decided to reconstitute the board of Punjab Saaf Pani Company and it was decided that services of competent and experienced experts from the water sector would be hired.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said potable water project was a huge and multidimensional plan and the project would be advanced in a professional manner. He said the project had already been delayed due to inefficiency and negligence of former officers of the company, but now it would be implemented without wasting time and all related matter would be resolved at the earliest. He said those who were responsible for delay in the project would be held accountable.

CT SCAN: Measures to improve the healthcare system were discussed in detail at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said billions of rupees had been spent to provide the best health facilities to the people of Punjab and benefits of the steps taken by the government in health sector should reach the people at any cost.

He said a plan had been made by the Punjab government to provide CT scan machines to all DHQs at the district level and these machines would be outsourced. He said the CT scan facility would be available round-the-clock at DHQ hospitals.

MURREE HOSPITAL: The project of the 100-bed mother and childcare hospital in Murree was discussed in detail in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the hospital should be completed in time and work on this project should be carried out at the fast track.

