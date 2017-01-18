The country’s healthcare system is in a dismal condition. The poor state of state-owned hospitals poses a great threat to the lives of patients. In Sindh, the despicable situation of healthcare has taken a toll on the lives of a lot of people. Most recently, a 45-days old child was admitted in a state-owned hospital in Karachi. The child was in a critical condition while the doctors claimed that ventilators were not available in the hospital. One wonders what happens to the annual budget allocated to these hospitals. Isn’t the budget allocated to improve the province’s healthcare?

It is high time the government carried out some appropriate measures to improve the healthcare of Sindh. The government should look for the elements which are tampering with the smooth operations of state-run hospitals. Supervision of the allocated funds should be carried out. An immediate action will not only help the system but will facilitate a large number of patients.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

0



0







Healthcare in Sindh was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179935-Healthcare-in-Sindh/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Healthcare in Sindh" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179935-Healthcare-in-Sindh.