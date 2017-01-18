LONDON: Niki Lauda believes new Mercedes signing Valtteri Bottas can be as fast as the man he replaced, retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg.

“Bottas is the best man (for the job). I believe that he can drive as fast as Nico. I believe he can win the world championship,” the Austrian, a retired triple champion, told Germany’s RTL television.

“We can start the season in a very calm and confident manner with the pair of them,” added the Mercedes team’s non-executive chairman.

Mercedes announced the Finn’s arrival from Williams on Monday, with the 27-year-old presented as a quick and experienced teammate for Britain’s triple world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton won 10 of the 21 races last year but was beaten overall by Rosberg.

The Briton, whose first title was with McLaren in 2008, beat Rosberg comfortably to the championship in 2015 and also prevailed in 2014.

0



0







‘Bottas can be as quick as Rosberg’ was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179880-Bottas-can-be-as-quick-as-Rosberg/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Bottas can be as quick as Rosberg’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179880-Bottas-can-be-as-quick-as-Rosberg.