KARACHI: Maple Leaf Cement Factory (MLCF) has notified the bourse of placement of order for 7300tpd capacity clinker line to FL Smidth at a cost of 75 million euros.

The 2.3 million ton brown-field expansion is estimated to have a total cost of Rs22 billion, including the cost of other auxiliaries to be financed by 40/60 debt/equity ratio.

The financial close was achieved in December 2016 and $91/ton expansion is expected to be operational by February 2019, it added. “Maple Lead cement brown-field expansion appears lucrative and adds Rs25/share to the scrip’s valuation,” Humaira Akhtar at JS Global said.

