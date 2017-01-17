After remaining in the custody of law enforcement agencies for two days, Advocate Sathi Ishaque, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s information in-charge was released on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested at his office on Friday evening and taken to an undisclosed destination.

His colleagues in the legal fraternity filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against arresting him without any charges.

A source said Ishaque was released on his fellow lawyers’ pressure.

Shabana Sathi, his wife, herself an advocate, had staged a protest along with female lawyers outside the Karachi Press Club on Saturday demanding her husband’s release.

The protesters had also demanded the release of other MQM-L leaders, who have been in custody for the last two months.

Sathi, a founding member of the Pakistan People’s Party, had quit the party last year to join the then united MQM claiming that the leadership had ignored him and not recognised his sacrifices.

However, he was appointed the chairman of the Drug Courts by the PPP during its tenure.

When the MQM split into two factions, he chose to be a part of the MQM-L instead of Farooq Sattar’s MQM-Pakistan saying that the main reason he had joined the party was its founder Altaf Hussain. Other MQM-L leaders who are still in custody include Hasan Zafar Arif and Momin Khan.

