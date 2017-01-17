Speakers want chapters in textbooks to highlight his services

PESHAWAR: The participants of a special gathering paid rich tributes to late Hakim Mohammed Said for the meritorious services he had rendered for the country and called for incorporating chapters in the textbooks to highlight his achievements.

A noted cultural activist, Dr Salahuddin, chaired the special session of “Shura-e-Hamdard” which was arranged at the Services Club in the Peshawar Cantonment. The session was titled, “Hakim Mohammed Said - Shakhsiat Sey Tehreek Takk” (Hakim Mohammed Said - from an individual to movement).

Dr Salahuddin, who is a physiologist by profession and has remained associated with the Hamdard Foundation founded by late Hakim Mohammed Said since his school days, invited the participants of the forum to express views on late Hakim Mohammed Said who was born in Delhi on January 9, 1920 and martyred in Karachi on October 17, 1998. Hakim Mohammed Abdul Waheed, an old-time friend of Hakim Mohammed Said, was the first to speak on the topic. He said he had exemplary relationship with late Hakim Mohammed Said.

Recalling the past memories, Hakim Abdul Waheed said late Hakim Mohammed Said had a vision which was based on his thinking of serving the people with a focus on knowledge.

“Hakim Mohammed Said wanted public familiarised with this thinking. He asked me to gather likeminded people who had a passion for social service and spread of knowledge. The launch of various forums and the activities undertaken under their banners revolved around the same zest,” added Hakim Abdul Waheed who hails from a notable family of Peshawar city.

Hakim Abdul Waheed said Hakim Mohammed Said founded the Hamdard Foundation to further his mission of serving the countrymen and educating the youth whom he had rightly termed the future of the country. “His migration from India to Pakistan showed his love for Pakistan,” added Hakim Abdul Waheed.

Another speaker Syed Mushtaq Hussain Shah Bukhari said Hakim Mohammed Said would always be remembered for his services. “Our textbooks should have chapters on Hakim Mohammed Said to spotlight the work of a figure whose preference always remained Pakistan and its people,” suggested the speaker.

He was appreciative of the positive role of the “Hamdard Naunehal Assembly” which is a gathering held regularly to groom children and help polish their talent. A Jamaat-e-Islami local leader, Dr Iqbal Khalil, said Hakim Mohammed Said was a known social figure who offered commendable services for the country. “It is heartening to note that the organisations founded by him and teams of devoted colleagues along with admirers are continuing with his mission of service,” he added.

