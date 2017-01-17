Islamabad

WWF-Pakistan organised “Nature Photography Exhibition” at Serena Hotel, here, showcasing the rich biodiversity of the country through 60 works of professional wildlife photographers.

The photographs on display were taken by dedicated nature photographers, who travelled the length and breadth of the country and braved the elements over a span of a decade to capture the fleeting moments that spoke about the majesty of nature and were a feast for the aesthetic eye. The exhibition was attended by various foreign dignitaries and photography enthusiasts alike.

Present on the occasion, Hammad Naqi Khan, director general at WWF-Pakistan, highlighted the importance of photography as a medium in changing the general public’s perception towards nature conservation and in making them more aware and willing to take action for the protection of environment. “These photographs are not just mere ornaments but exuberates the commitment of WWF-Pakistan in working close with communities not just for the conservation but preservation of these unique ecosystems. These beautifully captured moments will help you see the bounties of nature with new eyes.”

Michel Galopin, general manager, Serena Hotel, while appreciating the efforts of WWF-Pakistan for working tirelessly for a better future also showed immense pleasure for partnering with the organisation for a noble cause. “It has been a great pleasure for the management of the hotel to join hands with WWF Pakistan in the common goal of protecting and conserving the Snow Leopards in Pakistan. This country is rich in biodiversity and is home to some of the rarest animal species and plants in the world. Events like this fundraising photo exhibition enables us to deliver a clear message of the Serena Hotels commitment in the protection of the environment.”

Tariq Masood Yasin, Inspector General Police Islamabad gave his remarks during the closing ceremony “The fundraising exhibition by WWF-Pakistan has provided an extraordinary opportunity for nature lovers to see and purchase photographs that were rarely seen and displayed in public before” All proceeds from the exhibition will be used for snow leopard conservation initiatives in Pakistan, such as capacity building of wildlife guards for grazing management and anti-poaching activities. The proceeds will further be utilized in the installation of camera traps for population assessment, and other initiatives to reduce retaliatory killing of snow leopards by herders, such as secure pens for livestock and livestock insurance schemes.

