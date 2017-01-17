Due to poor standard of education in government schools, parents are forced to send their children to private educationinstitutions that charge heavy fees. Fees are increased without any prior notice to parents and the concerned authorities. It is unfortunate that education has now become a commercial activity. In the name of education, private schools are charging exorbitant fees and making money.

Education is the backbone of society. It is the prime responsibility of the government to provide quality education to its people. The government should strictly monitor and regulate the affairs of private schools. The government should set a limit on institution’s tuition fees. Stern action should be taken against all those schools that are found involved in charging exorbitant fees. Parents want to provide quality education to their children, but the country’s economic condition has turned quality education to be a privilege of a few. However, the government can take much-needed steps to improve the education sector.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore

