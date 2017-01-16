Print Story
Low gas pressure irks residents of Lower Dir
January 16, 2017
TIMERGARA: Residents of Lower Dir district have been facing acute low pressure of natural gas for the last one month.
The residents of Timergara, Balambat, Makakabad, Kandaro, Khema, Manogay and other areas are forced to use cold water and to seek other means for cooking purposes due to unavailability of gas in the area.
"Since the beginning of heavy rains and snowfall, gas has totally disappeared in our area," naib nazim Malakabad village council Malik Ali Bakht told The News.