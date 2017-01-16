NOWSHERA: Hectic efforts were made to put out the fire that broke out near the transmission tower of Radio Pakistan in Ajab Bagh area in the district. Assistant Sub-Inspector Murad Khan said that five fire-brigade vehicles made efforts to douse the fire after three hours as no loss of life or property was reported in the incident.He said the police were informed that fire had broken out at the jungle spreading over 800 kanal near the transmission tower of the Radio Pakistan. The official said it couldn't be known how the fire had originated. Murad Khan said the staff of the transmission tower remained safe.

