Bid to smuggle drugs foiled
January 16, 2017
Peshawar
JAMRUD: The Khassaddar Force personnel recovered 67 kilogram drugs and arrested two alleged smugglers at the Bagyari checkpoint in Jamrud tehsil, official sources said on Sunday.
The sources said that Khassaddar personnel stopped a vehicle at the Bagyari checkpoint in Jamrud tehsil and recovered 67 kilogram of hashish and opium from the secret cavities of the vehicle.
The drug was being smuggled to Peshawar from Khyber Agency.Two alleged drug smugglers identified as Shakeel and Siraj were arrested.