Islamabad

Renowned poet Mohsin Naqvi was remembered on his 21th death anniversary on Sunday.

According to state run news channel he was born in Dera Ghazi Khan on 5 May 1947. His parents had named him Ghulam Abbas which he later changed to Ghulam Abbas Mohsin Naqvi.

He graduated from Government College Multan and earned Master degree from University of the Punjab Lahore.

He was shot at his home in Lahore on 15 January 1996. Mohsin Naqvi’s famous books include Azaab-e-Deed, Khaima-e-Jaan and Berg-e-Sehra.

