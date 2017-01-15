LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the position of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family on offshore companies had become crystal clear after the arguments of the JI counsel before the SC and a foreign media report.

Talking to the media at Mansoora on Saturday evening, he said the prime minister’s family had admitted ownership of their offshore companies but did not give the source of their wealth. He said the burden of proof regarding the wealth was on the prime minister and if his family failed to produce documents about their wealth, it would be presumed that their wealth had been amassed through loot and plunder.

Siraj said, “The elephant of corruption stands before the court but if the court wants more proof, it could be obtained through ultrasound and CT scan of the elephant.” Sirajul Haq said it was also a test of the court whether it could recover the plundered wealth from the ruling family.

The JI chief reposed his confidence in the court and said he was sure that the court would play a historic role in ending corruption in the country and would not let the corrupt escape unpunished. To a question, he said the court’s remarks about JI leadership’s honesty had further increased the responsibility of JI leaders and its workers and they should try to keep their record neat and clean.

