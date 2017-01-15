Karachi: Addressing the issue of illegal usage of residential plots, Director General (DG) Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Nasir Abbas on Saturday said that all those who were using allotted land for commercial purposes were violating the law and the KDA would soon pursue a scheme to track such owners and fine them and would later use the amount for development projects.

He also advised the engineers of North Karachi Township and KDA Scheme Number Two in North Nazimabad to commence the projects.

He urged the executive engineer from Korangi to collect the outstanding dues from the industrial area and use it for the betterment of the area.

Appreciating the engineers associated with the KDA, Abbas said that the body would not tolerate inefficient workers, pointing toward the ones in Clifton and Surjani Town.

Speaking about charged parking, the respective director told DG KDA that Civic Centre was under the KDA’s administration and eight million rupees had been added to the revenue owing to the collected charges, and that the authority would soon start charged parking at four Bachat Bazaars in Surjani Town.

