ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would have provided proof in the court if he were honest.

The PTI chief threw up a challenge to Nawaz Sharif to sue the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and BBC for defamation if they lied about his London flats.

In Tweets, Imran said first they had confirmation of Maryam Safdar being the beneficial owner of offshore companies. “Now BBC exposes NS (Nawaz Sharif) lies on when London flats purchased,” he added.

He also uploaded a link of the BBC report. Earlier, Imran claimed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was trying to run away from the Panamagate case in the Supreme Court (SC) as he did not possess any evidence to prove himself innocent with regards to his London flats.

Talking to journalists here, Imran said Nawaz was accountable to the nation, as every leader was accountable to the people in democracy.

Imran said Nawaz was not even aware of the fact that his children became billionaires. “They have accepted the ownership of the London apartments and now it’s their duty to provide the money trail in the court,” he said. He contended that the ruling party had challenged the PTI to take them to court, however, they were now hiding behind technical reasons.

“Today they have shown that they have no evidence of any business money trails and are hiding behind technicalities that articles 62 and 63 do not apply to the prime minister,” he said.

Imran noted the main argument of the PM’s counsel was that it was difficult to find Sadiq and Amin (righteous and trustworthy) people in the country.

0



0







Nawaz would have provided evidence if he were honest, says Imran was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179118-Nawaz-would-have-provided-evidence-if-he-were-honest-says-Imran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nawaz would have provided evidence if he were honest, says Imran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179118-Nawaz-would-have-provided-evidence-if-he-were-honest-says-Imran.