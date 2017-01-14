LAHORE: Newly-appointed Consul General of China in Lahore, Long Dingbin, called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pak-China relations and CPEC projects.

The chief minister congratulated Dingbin on assuming the charge and wished him all the best. The Chinese Consul General, while praising the chief minister, said that Chinese people hold great respect for his dedication and hard work and he is known as the “man of action” in China due to his dynamic capability of completing projects before stipulated time.

Dingbin also commended Shahbaz Sharif for his active role in speeding up the pace of CPEC projects and strengthening the Pak-China ties. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Pak-China ties had endless bonds and they were always standing with each other at the hour of need.

