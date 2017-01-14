LAHORE

Provincial capital remained in the grip of cold wave here Friday while Met office predicted that the present wave will continue during the next week too.

Met officials said another active westerly wave had entered the country through Balochistan on Friday and would grip the southern/central and upper parts of the country from the weekend. They said following this new wave, most parts of the country would witness partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions.

The Met officials predicted that rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at number of places in Balochistan and at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Dera Ismail Khan, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions during (evening/night).

On Friday, weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country while foggy conditions prevailed over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

No rainfall was recorded at any place across the country.

Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where the mercury dropped down to -13°C while in Lahore, minimum temperature was 2.5°C and maximum temperature was 16°C. The humidity level in Lahore was 41 percent.

