LONDON: Arsene Wenger insists Mesut Ozil won’t base his contract talks with Arsenal solely on the uncertain future of the Gunners manager.

Wenger’s current deal only runs until the end of the season and he has yet to reveal whether he will extend his 20-year reign at the Premier League club.

With Wenger’s future still to be decided, Ozil this week said he wants to know whether the 67-year-old will still be at the helm if he agrees a new contract.

Ozil and Arsenal team-mate Alexis Sanchez both have 18 months left on their present deals and are reportedly seeking parity with the Premier League’s top earners if they are to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond 2018.

Wenger acknowledged his future was a consideration for Ozil, but he feels the Germany midfielder’s decision will be influenced by many other factors as well.

Asked if he had been put under pressure to decide his own future, Wenger told reporters on Friday: “No, not necessarily.

“He would like to know what happens on the managerial front of course, but I don’t think that’s the main part of his decision.

“I think it’s part of it, but it’s not the only thing. There are many other ingredients in every negotiation. Hopefully we will find a conclusion with him very quickly.”

It has been suggested both stars would consider leaving the north Londoners.

But Wenger has been through many similar situations with his best players in the past and has no intention of complaining about the slow progress of negotiations.

“We always speak.” “I speak more with his agent on that front, about contracts, than I do with him,” he said.

0



0







Wenger hopes his future plans won’t influence Ozil talks was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178991-Wenger-hopes-his-future-plans-wont-influence-Ozil-talks/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Wenger hopes his future plans won’t influence Ozil talks" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178991-Wenger-hopes-his-future-plans-wont-influence-Ozil-talks.