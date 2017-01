A young man was injured in a gun attack in the city’s Malir area on Thursday. Assailants targeted 22-yearold Uzair in Malir’s Model Colony area. The shooters managed to flee and the victim was rushed to the JPMC, where he remains under treatment.

