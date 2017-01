PHOOLNAGAR: Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal Khan inaugurated gas projects at Dina Nath, Nathay Jagir, Lakhan Kay, Gagga Sarai, Ghumman Kay and Baghiana village. Rana Iqbal Khan said that the PML-N government was determined to provide facilities to the masses. He said the government would fulfill all the promises that were made during the election campaigns. He said the PTI was trying to derail democracy.

