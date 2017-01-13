PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed the provincial government departments to accelerate the process of commercialisation of public property to generate additional resources.

This drive, he added, would not only strengthen the economic base of the province but also generate the revenue which would be utilised for the public welfare-oriented mega projects to ensure overall socio-economic development of the province.

He was presiding over a meeting on the commercialisation of the public property at the Chief Minster’s Secretariat, said an official handout. The chief minister was briefed on the pace of work on the commercialisation drive.

He took a serious note of the delay by certain departments in the commercialisation of public property and directed to expedite the pace of work without further delay. “We have set targets and departments should have solution for completion of the task in time,” he added.

The chief minister said the Peshawar Bus Terminal was an important project.He also directed that commercial activities plan should also be evolved 20 kanal land each in Hayatabad and Dabgari and pinpoint other areas where commercial activities can be started to generate maximum revenue in the larger interest of the province.

