Rawalpindi

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi Thursday announced the result of supplementary examination of Intermediate in accordance with the schedule date of Punjab Boards of Committee Chairman (PBCC).

According to Chairman of RBISE, Doctor Mohammad Zareef over 16,309 students submitted forms for appearing in the examination out of which 15,839 appeared. Out of the total number of candidates appeared in the examination only 4,321 were declared successful thus showing passing percentage of 27.28. In all 8,498 girl candidates appeared in the examination while 7,811 were boys. Out of the total number candidates 863 were regular students while 15,446 were private.

The result could be found on two websites of RBISE www.biserwp.edu.pk and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk. The candidates could also know about their results through SMS by dialling 800,296. Similarly, if in order to get any further information about the result and remove any kind of confusion could contact the Control Room on 051-9239191 and the Controller of Examination on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 or they could even approach the Inter Branch based at Board Complex near Attock Oil Refinery, Morgah, Rawalpindi.

