PM gifts 200 buses to Islamabad schools

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday visited Islamabad Model College, F-8/4, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz to attend a ceremony held in connection with the handing over of 200 buses to the relevant authorities for Islamabad’s government schools and colleges.

Of those buses, around 70 buses have been procured, whereas the government will get the rest by the end of the year. The buses were handed over under the Prime Minister Education Reform Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister expressed resolve to uplift the standard of education and enhancing of infrastructure of the government-run educational institutions to bring them at par with the educational institutions of the private sector. He announced to make the federal capital a role model for this purpose.

Maryam Nawaz also spoke on the occasion who has been tasked by the prime minister to transform the government-run schools of Islamabad and she has brought about improvement in most of the schools. She too assured to complete the assignment within the present tenure of the government.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who is also MNA from Islamabad, thanked the prime minister for taking keen interest in the overall betterment of the capital.

Nawaz in his address expressed determination of the government to improve environment and raise standard of educational institutions. He hoped that a congenial educational environment would help produce best citizens. “It is our duty to serve the country through hard work and dedication,” he said.

The prime minister said 70 buses have been procured and he has given instructions for purchase of remaining 130 on priority bases. He announced that preference would be given to girls schools and rural areas to help resolve transportation problem of girls and their parents. Nawaz said that he has directed the mayor of the federal capital to concentrate on improvement of sanitation, roads, streets and overall environment of Islamabad. He hoped that as a result of a multi-dimensional approach being adopted by the government for uplift of the capital, Islamabad would soon become one of the best cities of the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said the government would give completely revamped schools to Islamabad during 2017. She said that apart from missing facilities, efforts are also underway to provide IT and science labs to all schools. She said steps are also being taken to improve quality of education in the educational institutions of the capital. She said Montessori classes have been introduced in 22 schools of Islamabad.

Thousands of students cherished the moment when the prime minister picked and hold a tiny deaf and dumb girl who came to thank the prime minister in sign language for providing buses and other facilities. The students clapped profusely to see it.

“You (children) are the future of Pakistan. You are precious for us as when you grow up, you’ll serve the country. You will do us proud,” the prime minister said.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz took her in lap. The prime minister got performed cake cutting ceremony by the girl. The cake was in the shape of a bus. The prime minister also had rounds in the new bus with the children. He said that the ministers will continue to visit schools and pledged to personally visit the schools as well.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the government has already released Rs1 billion and Rs3 billion would be released next month for upgradation and renovation of 200 educational institutions of Islamabad. He said under instructions of the prime minister, all 422 schools of the capital would be upgraded within the next six to eight months.

Adviser on Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme Ali Raza said that all schools of the capital would be covered under the programme in phase-III. He said teachers of 22 schools have been imparted modern training while 2,100 more would be provided training in phase-II and 10,000 in phase three. He said promotion of teachers would be linked to their training. Ali Raza said Montessori classes would be introduced in 50 other schools this year. He said that IT labs and computer studies would be introduced in 117 girls schools of rural areas.

0



0







PM gifts 200 buses to Islamabad schools was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178568-PM-gifts-200-buses-to-Islamabad-schools/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PM gifts 200 buses to Islamabad schools" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178568-PM-gifts-200-buses-to-Islamabad-schools.