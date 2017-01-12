PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and five chambers of China on Wednesday signed an agreement to form joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote industrialisation, mutual trade and exchange knowledge.

The agreement was signed by SCCI President Muhammad Afzal and Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce Linyi’s president Haung Shegnauan here at the Chamber House.Muhammad Afzal, while speaking at the agreement signing ceremony, said that the joint chamber would work to promote industrialisation in the terror-shattered province. He said that besides boosting mutual trade and exchange of knowledge, the chamber would ensure joint expos and exchange of trade delegations.

The SCCI chief also invited the Chinese investors to invest in the hydel sector in the province which has a huge potential for hydropower generation. The Chinese delegation head Haung Shegnauan termed the agreement between the business communities as a positive step for trade ties of both the countries and said that Chinese investors always gave great importance to investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

