Approves Rs45 million for project’s feasibility report

Approving Rs45 million for the preparation of the Karachi Circular Railway’s feasibility report, the Sindh chief Minister ordered on Wednesday the removal of encroachments on the scheme’s route so that work could be started on it under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

During a meeting at the New Secretariat, transport minister Nasir Shah told Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that the KCR project had a total length of 43 kilometres of which 13.43 kilometres were on main railway line and 29.69 kilometres on the KCR loop.

He added that he had visited the entire KCR route a day earlier and found encroachments along its route.

Railways Karachi divisional superintendent Nisar Memon told the chief minister that the total land required for the KCR project was 360 acres, of which 260 acres belonged to the Pakistan Railways and 100 acres were on the main line.

He added that the encroached area was 67 acres, including 47 acres on the KCR loop and 20 acres on the main line.

He said 4,653 houses had been constructed on the encroached land and there were 2,997 other establishments. Around 20 percent right of way of the KCR was encroached upon.

The Railways official said the project could only be started if the encroachments were removed from its route.

KCR loop

Giving details of the encroachments on the KCR loop, he said 29.28 acres were encroached upon at the Wazir Mansion, 0.82 acres from Wazir Mansion to Baldia, 1.91 acres near Orangi nullah, 1.44 acres from Orangi to Nazimabad, 2.36 acres from Nazimabad to Liaquatabad, 3.16 acres from Liaquatabad to Jillani Station, 2.05 acres from the Jillani Station to the Urdu College, 4.16 acres from the Urdu College to the University, and 0.91 acres from the University to the Depot Hill.

KCR main line

The encroachments on the KCR main line were spread around 20.647 acres which include 0.46 acres from Merewether Tower to the Karachi City Station, 1.67 acres from the Karachi City Station to the Karachi Cantt Station, 5.837 acres from the Karachi Cantt Station to Chanesar Halt, 11.77 acres from Chanesar Halt to the Departure Yard, and 2.63 acres from the Departure Yard to Drigh Road.

The chief minister directed Karachi commissioner Aijaz Khan to hold a meeting with deputy commissioners and work out a plan to remove the encroachments from the KCR route and submit report within seven days. He also directed the finance secretary to release Rs45 million for the feasibility report of the KCR.

He said the feasibility report had to be submitted to Joint Cooperation Committee for the KCR’s inclusion among the CPEC projects.

