LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given approval for hiring staff as wheelchair/stretcher bearers for all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals.

“The DHQ level hospitals would recruit nine officials while THQ hospital level facility would hire five people,” said Kh Imran Nazir, provincial minister for primary and secondary health, according to handout issued here on Tuesday. He said that it would be a dedicated staff only for smooth and effective operations of patients’ transfer services.

The staff will be provided with distinctive uniform meant for patients’ transfer services staff by the respective health facility.

The officials will wear the tag depicting the word “Maddadgar.”

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said that vehicle tracking system for hospital ambulances system was also being evolved.

