LAHORE

Lahore Development Authority has dismissed two employees besides promoting 14 officials to different grades here Tuesday.

Officials said Muhammad Hussain (Senior Clerk) and Muhammad Nadeem (Naib Qasid) had been sacked on the charge of taking illegal gratification from a citizen under Peeda Act 2006. They said the LDA department promotion committee had promoted 14 officials to next grade. Three Accounts Assistant (BS-14), Khalid Iqbal, Muhammad Anwar and Shahid Naseem have been promoted to the post of Senior Accountant (BS-16).

Two data entry operators (BS-12), Mazhar Farid and Hafiz Muhammad Hussain have been promoted to the post of Computer Operator (BS-14). Two sub-engineers (BS-11), Walait Khan and Muhammad Ibrahim have been promoted to BS-16. Five junior accounts assistants (Bs-11), Shahid Mehmood, Wahid Nawab, Bushra Laeque, Umar Bin Khalid and Hina Zarar promoted to the post of accounts assistant (BS-14). Two electricians (BS-05 & 06), Muhammad Yousaf and Abdul Rehman have been promoted to the post of senior electricians (BS-07).

Meanwhile, Additional Director General (HQ) Lahore Development Authority Ms Samia Saleem has posted Malik Muhammad Afzal Ayub, awaiting posting, as Senior Estate Officer in Directorate of Estate Management-II while Rana Umer Saeed, Deputy Director Security Featured Paper Cell, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Director DG’s (HQ), LDA.

0



0







14 LDA officials promoted; two dismissed was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178298-14-LDA-officials-promoted-two-dismissed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "14 LDA officials promoted; two dismissed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178298-14-LDA-officials-promoted-two-dismissed.