Three children, including a girl, on Tuesday died of suffocation and their parents fainted as a fire broke out in their six-story residence building in Lyari.

Asphyxiation proved fatal for the children, identified as five-year-old Amna, three-year-old Aliyan, one-year-old Abdul Aziz, while their parents, Umair and Shamim, are under treatment, said doctors at the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

According to police, the fire erupted at around 4:30am at first floor of the Noor Manzil, situated in Memon Society, the Kalri police remit.

Fire fighters, who failed to reach the spot immediately, took an hour to douse the fire after their arrival.

After the blaze was brought under control, a police team entered the building which they founded the family members lying unconscious in their home. They were moved to the CHK, where the children died during treatment. Umair, who is a labourer, and his wife, Shamim, are in critical condition. Police believed the family members were sleeping when the fire broke out in the building.

As per the preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by an electric short-circuit. Further investigation is underway.

